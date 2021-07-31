Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,087.44 ($14.21). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,070 ($13.98), with a volume of 332,241 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 968.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Daily Mail and General Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

About Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

