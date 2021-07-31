Danaos (DAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Danaos to post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.01 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of DAC opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. Danaos has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

DAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.