Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 120.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of 118.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNKEY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danske Bank A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.67.

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

