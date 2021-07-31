Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several brokerages have commented on DUAVF. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF traded down $17.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,205.00. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,210.18. Dassault Aviation has a 52 week low of $830.17 and a 52 week high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

