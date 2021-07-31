Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several brokerages have commented on DUAVF. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Dassault Aviation alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF traded down $17.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,205.00. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,210.18. Dassault Aviation has a 52 week low of $830.17 and a 52 week high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.