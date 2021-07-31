Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Amit Agarwal Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $836,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,155,249.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $789,975.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $785,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $739,125.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $627,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $581,700.00.

DDOG stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Datadog by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

