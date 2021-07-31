Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,332 Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,543,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,627,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,895,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,556,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,735,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PDAC opened at $9.98 on Friday. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

