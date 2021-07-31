DECOIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $150,216.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $150,216.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007933 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001335 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,365,097 coins and its circulating supply is 55,197,751 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

