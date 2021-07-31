Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.