Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in July

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the June 30th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLTNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37. Delta 9 Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delta 9 Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

