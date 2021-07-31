Desjardins Weighs in on CGI Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for CGI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the technology company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.32. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GIB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

NYSE GIB opened at $90.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CGI in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in CGI in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

