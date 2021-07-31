Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 3,802

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,321 ($43.39) to GBX 3,802 ($49.67) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FUTR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,140 ($41.02) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,645.50 ($47.63).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,450 ($45.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,113.83. The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,664 ($47.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total transaction of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

