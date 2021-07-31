Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $95.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI traded up $11.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,180. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.85. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.