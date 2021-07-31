Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KNRRY opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.95. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.