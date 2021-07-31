Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Post from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

DPSGY opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

