Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Devro (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DVO. Peel Hunt raised shares of Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Devro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of LON:DVO opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.89) on Thursday. Devro has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 225.02 ($2.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £369.79 million and a P/E ratio of 16.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 208.30.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift acquired 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £9,954 ($13,004.96).

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

