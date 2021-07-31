DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,445,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $91,730,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,226,014. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM traded up $59.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $515.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,411. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.