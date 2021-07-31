DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $500.00 at Canaccord Genuity

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $455.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. increased their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $493.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $515.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.20. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total value of $229,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,226,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

