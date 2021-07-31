Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,950 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,645.63 ($47.63).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($46.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,460.46. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.46%.

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders acquired 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

