Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.12.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $198.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 12.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 452,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,770,000 after acquiring an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 195,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

