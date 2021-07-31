Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,851,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 799.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

