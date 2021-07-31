DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading Up 14.2%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) was up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 10.65 and last traded at 10.13. Approximately 783,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 81,503,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.87.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DiDi Global stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,231 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.