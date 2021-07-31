Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.61. Digital Ally shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 380,292 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 91.32% and a net margin of 201.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the fourth quarter valued at $16,380,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Digital Ally during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Digital Ally during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Ally by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

