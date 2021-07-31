DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $59.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,900. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $58.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

