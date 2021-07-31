Dimecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $685.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.85 million and $685.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001896 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00086351 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

