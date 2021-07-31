Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 24,225 Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 690,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Commerce were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOCH stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.19. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Bank of Commerce Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

