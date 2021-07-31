Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 555.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Bill.com worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,055.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,736 shares of company stock worth $34,059,296 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

BILL stock opened at $206.82 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $211.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -252.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.08.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

