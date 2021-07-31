Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,199 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 720,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.48% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 81,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $597.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

