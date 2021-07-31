Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 87,285 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,285 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.39 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 17.59%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

