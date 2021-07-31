DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Update

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCOF remained flat at $$42.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $86.76.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

