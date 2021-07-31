Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.67.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. Domo has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

