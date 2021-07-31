DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Receives “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DV. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a market outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE:DV traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $34.60. 556,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,239. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,640,000.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

