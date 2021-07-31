DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DoubleVerify updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

DoubleVerify stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. 556,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,239. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

Several research firms have commented on DV. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

