DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €42.00 by Credit Suisse Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.15 ($49.58).

DWS opened at €39.78 ($46.80) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €39.02. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a twelve month high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a current ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

