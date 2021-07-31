DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €44.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DWS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.15 ($49.58).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €39.78 ($46.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12 month high of €41.48 ($48.80).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

