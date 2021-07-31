East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of East West Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2021 results reflected the impacts of higher revenues and loan balance, lower rates and negative provisions. Steady rise in loans and deposit balances, and a robust organic growth strategy are likely to continue aiding East West Bancorp's financials, going forward. The company’s impressive capital-deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, and will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, deteriorating asset quality and a persistent increase in operating expenses remain key concerns for the company. Continued margin pressure amid the near-zero interest rate environment will hamper revenue growth.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,447 shares of company stock worth $339,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

