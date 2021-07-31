Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.93. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

