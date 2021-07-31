Eastman Chemical (EMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EMN opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.12.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

