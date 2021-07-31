Eaton Vance Management Acquires 4,751 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

AWK stock opened at $170.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.