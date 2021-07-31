Eaton Vance Management Has $2 Million Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.11% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

