Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.81.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

