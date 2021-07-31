Eaton Vance Management Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 105,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $71,350,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,568.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,480.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,414.00 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

