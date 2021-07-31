Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,707 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

LYB opened at $99.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.