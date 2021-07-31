Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EIM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.86. 162,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,418. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

