Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENX. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 58.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

ENX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,125. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

