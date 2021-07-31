Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the June 30th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of ETW traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,259. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.