EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.21. 15,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,434. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $69.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDPFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.