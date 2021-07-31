Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Edwards Lifesciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.270-$2.270 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.560 EPS.

NYSE EW traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,374. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.76.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

