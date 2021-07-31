Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.270-$2.270 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.76.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,374. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $114.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.