Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.76.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,374. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.86. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

