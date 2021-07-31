eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.90 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.74 million.
NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. 134,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $362.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.29. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
