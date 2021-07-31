eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.90 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.74 million.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. 134,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $362.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.29. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.